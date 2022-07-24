 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Two arrested after fight in final hours of Chautauqua County Fair

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Two young men were arrested Sunday evening during the final hours of the Chautauqua County Fair following a fight on the fairgrounds in Dunkirk, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office reported.

Joshua Kelly, 19, of Portland, and Hunter Evans, 22, of Brocton, both were charged with endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree harassment. Both were taken to the Chautauqua County Jail in Mayville for centralized arraignment.

According to the report, deputies assigned to the fair responded to fight on the fairgrounds and determined that Kelly and Evans were allegedly in an altercation with several minors.

0 Comments

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Erie County Legislature approves $10.6 million plan to combat drug addiction

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News