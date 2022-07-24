Two arrested after fight in final hours of Chautauqua County Fair

Two young men were arrested Sunday evening during the final hours of the Chautauqua County Fair following a fight on the fairgrounds in Dunkirk, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office reported.
Joshua Kelly, 19, of Portland, and Hunter Evans, 22, of Brocton, both were charged with endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree harassment. Both were taken to the Chautauqua County Jail in Mayville for centralized arraignment.
According to the report, deputies assigned to the fair responded to fight on the fairgrounds and determined that Kelly and Evans were allegedly in an altercation with several minors.