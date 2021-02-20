Two arrested after deputies find them asleep with infant in vehicle

Two Little Valley residents were arrested early Friday after they were found asleep in a vehicle parked on a highway with an infant aboard, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Crystal Lore, 27, of Erie Street, was charged with driving while impaired by drugs, driving while impaired under Leandra’s law and endangering the welfare of a child.

Her passenger, James Garcia III, 19, of the same Erie Street address, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

According to the report, deputies found them about 1:15 a.m. Friday after a call about a vehicle parked on Miller Road in the Town of Ashford. Investigators said a five-month-old infant was with them.

Both were released pending appearance in Ashford Town Court. Erie County sheriff’s deputies assisted.

