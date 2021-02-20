 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two arrested after deputies find them asleep with infant in vehicle
0 comments
top story

Two arrested after deputies find them asleep with infant in vehicle

Support this work for $1 a month

Two Little Valley residents were arrested early Friday after they were found asleep in a vehicle parked on a highway with an infant aboard, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Crystal Lore, 27, of Erie Street, was charged with driving while impaired by drugs, driving while impaired under Leandra’s law and endangering the welfare of a child.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Her passenger, James Garcia III, 19, of the same Erie Street address, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

According to the report, deputies found them about 1:15 a.m. Friday after a call about a vehicle parked on Miller Road in the Town of Ashford. Investigators said a five-month-old infant was with them.

Both were released pending appearance in Ashford Town Court. Erie County sheriff’s deputies assisted.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Plane drops debris during emergency landing

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: New data shows the number of people shot in Buffalo this year already exceeds 2019 totals

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News