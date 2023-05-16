Two people have been accused of smuggling contraband into the Erie County Correctional Facility, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office Narcotics and Intelligence Unit said it initiated the investigation after Shania Cheatom of Lackawanna was allegedly observed passing contraband to inmate Lavelle Morris.

Cheatom, 26, and Morris, 31, were arrested on Monday. Cheatom is charged with one felony count of introducing dangerous contraband into a prison, according to the Sheriff's Office. She is being held at the Erie County Holding Center pending her arraignment.

Lavelle is being held without bail following an arrest by Cheektowaga police.

He was charged with a felony count of possessing dangerous contraband, the Sheriff's Office said.