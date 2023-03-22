Two people continue to be held without bail following their arraignments Wednesday on felony drug charges before Erie County Court Judge Suzanne Maxwell Barnes, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced.

Timothy C. Tucker, 48, of Inglewood, Calif., and Loany G. Gato Aronategui, 19, of Henderson, Nev., had been indicted by an Erie County grand jury on one count of operating as a major trafficker and two counts of first-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a Class A-1 felony, plus one count of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a Class B felony.

Tucker also had been indicted on one count of operating as a major trafficker, a Class A-1 felony.

The two were arrested following an investigation into suspected cocaine trafficking, which led to the execution of a search warrant Jan. 18 at a rented house in the 100 block of Pine Street in Buffalo by agents from the Erie County Sheriff's Office, the Buffalo Police Department and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force.

Investigators said they found about 12 kilograms of suspected cocaine and two kilograms of suspected fentanyl in a garage and in a hidden compartment in a vehicle.

Flynn reported that a third person also was charged initially, but the case was dismissed by the grand jury.