Two are indicted for armed robbery at Lovejoy Street convenience store

Two Buffalo men were arraigned Thursday in Erie County Court on charges of first-degree robbery stemming from a holdup at an East Lovejoy Street convenience store on June 22, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said 22-year-old Tyyon Brown and 19-year-old Israel McMillan walked into the store about 4:55 p.m. Both men are accused of forcibly stealing cash from the register while armed with a weapon.

Brown was allegedly armed with a loaded revolver and McMillan with what appeared to be an AR-style rifle.

Brown allegedly demanded a customer's wallet, and when the 60-year-old man refused, he was shot twice. The customer was treated for wounds to his left arm and side at Erie County Medical Center.

Buffalo police found Brown and McMillan not far from the store and took both into custody.

Brown was also charged with first-degree attempted murder. And both suspects were also charged with first-degree attempted robbery and second-degree criminal possession of weapon.

Both men are scheduled to return to court on Aug. 29. They continue to be held without bail.