Two 19-year-olds killed, another critically injured in Lancaster crash
Two 19-year-old women were killed and a 19-year-old man was critically injured Wednesday night in a crash in Lancaster, police said.

Lancaster police said a vehicle struck a tree and caught fire in front of a house on Warner Road, between Greenbriar Drive and Pheasant Run Lane.

Police and firefighters responded to the crash scene at 11:32 p.m.

Police have not released any of the victims' names.

The male driver was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

Police ask anyone who many have information about the incident or who witnessed the crash to call Lt. Shawn DiMino at 716-683-2800, Ext. 223.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

