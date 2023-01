An 18-year-old was in critical condition and another 18-year-old in serious condition after a shooting early Sunday in South Buffalo, police said.

The double shooting on the first block of Ladner Avenue, off of Hopkins Street, was reported at about 12:30 a.m.

The male victims were shot during what police described as a large house party.

Both were taken to Erie County Medical Center.

Police ask anyone with information to call or text the department's confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.