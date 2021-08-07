Two 18-year-olds killed, two juveniles injured in Olean crash

Two 18-year-olds were killed Friday night in a one-vehicle rollover crash in Olean, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office said.

The crash happened at about 10:10 p.m. on Barnum Road, the Sheriff's Office said.

Two juveniles, whose ages were not released, were taken to Olean General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities have not released the names of the deceased.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.

