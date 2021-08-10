Two 18-year-olds killed in Yorkshire collision

Two 18-year-olds were killed in a two-car collision Sunday night in Yorkshire, state police said.
The collision happened at about 9:45 p.m. on West Yorkshire Road, troopers said in a news release.
A westbound vehicle "partially contacted" an eastbound vehicle, causing the westbound vehicle to leave the roadway, overturn and hit a tree.
The driver of the westbound vehicle, Nathaniel P. Schwartz, of Freedom, and passenger Alexander M. Schenk, of Delevan, were pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing, police said.
Two 18-year-olds also were killed Friday night in a one-car crash in Olean.
