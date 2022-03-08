 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two 17-year-olds killed in one-car crash in Clarence
Two teenagers were killed Monday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash in Clarence, state police said.

The crash happened about 4:10 p.m. on Delaware Road near Goodrich Road. An eastbound Jeep Cherokee crossed over into the oncoming lane and then left the roadway onto the north shoulder, police said in a news release.

The SUV overturned and hit a tree. Both occupants died at the scene.

Investigators believe a high rate of speed is a factor in the crash.

Police identified the victims as Luke T. Malinich, 17, of Amherst, and Lauren E. Taggart, 17, of Williamsville. Police said Malinich was the driver.

The two were seniors at Williamsville South High School, according to an email Williamsville Central Schools sent to district families Monday night.

"This is a difficult time but I know our students and staff will continue to honor the memory and life of Lauren and Luke," Superintendent Darren Brown-Hall said in the email.

Grief counselors were being made available to students, Brown-Hall said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Police initially said the crash happened on Salt Road.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

