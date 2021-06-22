Tuscarora man admits to six felonies in crime spree

Tommy C. Kraft of the Tuscarora Reservation faces up to 19 years in prison after pleading guilty Monday in State Supreme Court to six felonies.

Kraft, 29, admitted to attempted first-degree robbery for trying to rob an Uber driver in Niagara Falls Oct. 23, when he allegedly fired a shot at the driver; attempted second-degree criminal possession of a weapon for having illegal guns in a Falls motel room police raided Jan. 14; and fourth-degree arson for torching a stolen sport utility vehicle after a high-speed police chase on the reservation April 1, 2020.

Kraft also pleaded guilty to three counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property for stealing other vehicles in April 2020. In one of the incidents, a state police vehicle crashed during the pursuit, and two of the stolen vehicles were crashed, one in Niagara Falls and the other in Wheatfield.

Kraft, set for sentencing Aug. 25 by Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr., agreed to pay $37,343 in restitution.

