A California trucker who parked his tractor-trailer outside a Newfane convenience store for a week and wouldn't leave was arrested Monday after deputies forced him out of his vehicle, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office reported.

Adrian Leon Guerrero, 37, was released with appearance tickets after he was arraigned on charges of criminal possession of a firearm, obstruction of governmental administration and trespassing.

Deputies were called about 8:30 a.m. Monday to Kenyon's, 2897 Main St., Newfane, by the store owner, who said Guerrero had refused his request to leave his parking lot. Store employees told officers that the trucker had a large Rottweiler dog.

After three hours of knocking on the truck and talking to Guerrero via a PA system, a Sheriff's Office armored vehicle was used to gain entry to the cab of the semi and take the trucker into custody.

Officers said they found an illegal handgun in the cab of the truck. The dog was turned over to the Niagara County SPCA.