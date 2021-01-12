 Skip to main content
Trucker arrested at Peace Bridge with 30 hockey bags filled with marijuana
Trucker arrested at Peace Bridge with 30 hockey bags filled with marijuana

A trucker coming from Canada was arrested Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, on the Peace Bridge with more than 1,200 pounds of marijuana hidden in hockey bags, according to a complaint filed in federal court in Buffalo. 

 Derek Gee

A trucker was arrested at the Peace Bridge Sunday after authorities found 30 hockey bags filled with a total of over 1,200 pounds of marijuana in his rig, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday in federal court. 

Xiao Liu was charged with importing a controlled substance into the United States as well as the intent to distribute the marijuana.  

According to the complaint, the 30 hockey bags were in the sleeper area of the cab. The bags contained 1,139 vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana with a combined weight of 1,281 pounds.

The complaint stated that Liu told the Customs and Border Protection officer at the Peace Bridge Port of Entry that he was hauling a shipment of wax.

When asked about the hockey bags, Liu said "it was his friend's belongings and he was taking them to Buffalo, New York," according to the complaint. 

News Staff Reporter

Long Island native, University at Buffalo graduate, part of the breaking news and criminal justice team for two years. Hired by The News in 1999, I covered high school sports for 15 years before being named deputy sports editor.

