New York State Police reported they arrested a Florida trucker Wednesday after another driver was hit by a gunshot on eastbound Interstate 90 in nearby Pennsylvania.

The State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation took Ervin B. Stubbs, 34, of Ocala, into custody and charged him with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a Class C felony, and being a fugitive from justice in Pennsylvania.

Stubbs was processed at the State Police station in Batavia and will be turned over to Pennsylvania State Police to face additional charges on a warrant extradition.

The victim, a 42-year-old man from Detroit, was met by emergency medical services and troopers at the Dunkirk-Fredonia Thruway exit at about 6 a.m. and was taken to Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo for treatment of a non-life-threating wound to his knee.