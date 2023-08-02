A Canadian truck driver was apprehended with $2 million worth of marijuana on the Peace Bridge heading into Buffalo on Thursday, according to court documents.

Ajaypal Dhillon had 949 kilograms of marijuana and 51 kilograms of the drug ketamine hidden in boxes in his trailer when it was searched by Customs and Border Patrol officers, according to an affidavit by Homeland Security Investigations Agent David Swiech Jr.

The truck driver was charged with possessing marijuana with the intent to distribute it and knowingly importing marijuana into the U.S.

Dhillon's truck had a manifest indicating that he was hauling a shipment of frozen waffles to a grocery store in Georgia, but the company allegedly shipping the waffles told authorities it was a fraudulent document, Swiech alleged.

U.S. Magistrate Michael J. Roemer ordered Dhillon be held in custody until a detention hearing scheduled Aug. 3 in federal court in Buffalo.

– Mike McAndrew