Troutman, a Buffalo judge, named to state Court of Appeals

Shirley Troutman, a Western New York judge for more than three decades, has been appointed by Gov. Kathy Hochul to a vacancy on New York's highest court – the Court of Appeals.

A spokesman for the governor said late Monday that the appointment of Troutman, currently serving on the Rochester-based Appellate Division of State Supreme Court, will be formally announced Wednesday morning. If she is confirmed by the State Senate, she will be the second Black woman to serve on the high court.

“I am proud to nominate Justice Shirley Troutman to New York State’s highest court,” Hochul said. “Justice Troutman has a brilliant legal mind, a fair-minded judicial philosophy, sterling qualifications, and a commitment to equal justice that guides her approach from the bench. I am confident she will serve with distinction on the New York State Court of Appeals.”

Troutman has served as an Appellate Division associate justice since 2016. Elected to State Supreme Court in 2009, she was an Erie County judge from 2003 to 2009, and began her judicial career in 1994 following her election to Buffalo City Court.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

She received her law degree from Albany Law School and her undergraduate degree from the University at Buffalo.