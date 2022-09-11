Troopers stop stolen car from Canada after nearly 90-mile Thruway chase

A stolen car from Canada that ran through U.S. Customs at the Peace Bridge was chased nearly 90 miles along the eastbound Thruway before it was stopped Sunday morning, state police reported.

Troopers said they were called at 10:52 a.m. to assist U.S. Customs and Border Protection to assist in apprehending the car, a silver Mercedes-Benz.

Officers said they attempted to pull the car over after they saw it speeding and driving erratically, but the driver did not stop and a pursuit began.

According to the report, troopers from Syracuse set out a tire deflation device which disabled the car near Thruway mile marker 335.4, about 12 miles east of Canandaigua.

Troopers said they took the driver into custody without incident and turned the suspect over to Customs and Border Protection officers for federal charges and to be identified. An investigation is continuing.