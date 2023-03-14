Attorney Nicholas D. D'Angelo was arrested Tuesday and charged with election law violations, state police said in a news release.

D'Angelo, of Niagara Falls, faces three felony and two misdemeanor charges involving the reported forging of records and using someone else's identity "to make a false campaign contribution," troopers said.

D'Angelo was charged with first-degree attempted tampering with public records, second-degree forgery, first-degree identity theft and two misdemeanor election law violations.

He was issued an appearance ticket with a date in Niagara Falls City Court scheduled for later this month.

The charges follow an investigation into campaign fraud by the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Special Investigations Unit, the agency said. The Niagara County District Attorney's Office aided in the investigation.