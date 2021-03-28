Troopers arrest two women after methamphetamine found during Southern Tier traffic stops

Troopers based in Jamestown arrested two women over the weekend after they said they found methamphetamine in vehicles during separate traffic stops in the Southern Tier, State Police reported.
Autumn White, 24, of Randolph, was charged after troopers said they found a bag containing meth when the vehicle in which she was riding Friday was pulled over for a traffic violation on Center Street in Cherry Creek.
Andreeanna Wallin, 28, of Sinclairville, was taken into custody Saturday when a vehicle in which she was riding was pulled over for a traffic violation on Route 60 in Gerry. Troopers said they found a glass pipe containing methamphetamine residue.
In each case, the women were taken to the State Police station in Jamestown for processing. White and Wallin were charged with seventh-degree possession of a controlled substance and issued tickets for town court appearances next month.
Dale Anderson
Reporter
Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.
