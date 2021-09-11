Trooper who was run over during protests sues driver, Buffalo police

A New York State trooper who was run over in 2020 during racial justice protests on Buffalo's East Side has filed a lawsuit in state court against the Buffalo Police Department and the driver who struck him.

Trooper Ronald L. Ensminger Jr., who was seriously injured in the early morning hours of June 1, alleged that city leaders should have taken steps to ensure that peaceful protests over the murder of George Floyd did not devolve into chaotic rioting.

"It didn't have to get to the point that it eventually ended up at," said Ensminger's attorney, Thomas J. Grillo Jr. "There’s certain standards, procedures and tactics that could have essentially curtailed the whole thing."

That night, a nonviolent march from downtown ended in front of the Buffalo Police Department's Northeast District Station on Bailey Avenue. Other people drawn to the protest stayed after the formal protest. People threw rocks toward heavily armed police who surrounded the police station, police said. Nearby, trash cans were set on fire and several stores were looted. Buffalo police and State Police in riot gear fired tear gas and formed a line across Bailey Avenue.