Trooper shoots man in Cattaraugus County

A state trooper responding to a violent domestic incident shot a man early Friday morning in Portville, state police said.

The man "advanced towards troopers armed with a bow and arrow," and refused to comply with commands to drop the weapon, troopers said in a news release.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Troopers were called to a home on Yubadam Road at 1:30 a.m. and were speaking with the victim when the man, identified as Ryan T. Ehman, approached police, state police said.

Ehman, 40, was taken by Mercy Flight to Erie County Medical Center. His condition was not provided by police.

State police said the investigation into the incident is ongoing and criminal charges are pending.

Police did not release any further information.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.