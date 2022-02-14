Trooper, deceased driver identified in Saturday shooting in Buffalo

State police have identified the man who was killed and the trooper who shot him in a Saturday morning confrontation in downtown Buffalo.
James Huber, 38, of North East, Pa., died after being shot by Trooper Anthony Nigro, a 14-year veteran of the State Police.
Nigro was assigned to the Buffalo station of Troop T, which patrols the Thruway.
Meanwhile, the state Attorney General's Office formally announced Monday that it has opened an investigation into the shooting.
Such a probe is required by state law in all cases of officer-involved fatalities.
State police said Saturday that a trooper tried to pull over a speeding driver on the Thruway in the southern Erie County Town of Brant, starting at around 10:38 a.m.
The wanted vehicle, a tan-colored sedan, was moving at more than 100 mph, troopers said.
It exited the Thruway at Exit 53, reportedly striking a state police vehicle there, and headed north on Interstate 190 toward downtown Buffalo.
Several patrol cars were involved in the pursuit, but they broke off the chase as the vehicle exited to downtown streets.
However, a trooper came upon the same vehicle a short time later. The vehicle was stopped and the driver was talking to people near the corner of Washington and Eagle streets.
The trooper, now identified as Nigro, exited his patrol car, approached the subject's vehicle and ended up reaching into the vehicle after the driver refused to exit the auto, state police said.
The driver, now identified as Huber, put the car into reverse, possibly dragging Nigro a short distance.
Nigro pulled his state-issued gun and shot Huber, whose car struck several fence posts before landing on its side on the ramp into an underground parking garage beneath the M&T building on Washington Street, near Eagle Street. The windshield was blown out.
Nigro was treated at a local hospital for what was described as minor injuries.
Monday's announcement did not disclose whether Nigro has returned to duty.