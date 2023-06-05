A grand jury has indicted a New York State trooper who fatally shot an unarmed Pennsylvania man following a 100-mph chase that ended in downtown Buffalo in February 2022.

Trooper Anthony Nigro IV, a nearly 16-year veteran of the State Police, appeared before State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller Monday morning as the indictment was unsealed.

He was charged with first-degree and second-degree manslaughter. The charges were brought by Attorney General Letitia James, whose office handles investigations of deaths caused by police officers.

Nigro pleaded not guilty. The courtroom was packed with Nigro's supporters, among them fellow troopers wearing civilian clothing.

Assistant AG James Mara asked the judge to set bail at $250,000, saying that the grand jury rejected the argument that the shooting was justified.

Defense attorney Andrew Quinn called the shooting a "clear case of justification" and asked that the judge release Nigro on own recognizance, to which Boller agreed.

According to the account given by state police after the shooting on Feb. 12, 2022, troopers that morning saw a speeding driver on the Thruway in Brant. He was later identified as James Huber, 38, of North East, Pa.

The tan-colored sedan was moving at more than 100 mph, state police said then. Troopers chased the vehicle and exited the Thruway at Exit 53. The sedan reportedly struck a state police vehicle there, before heading north on Interstate 190 toward downtown.

When Huber exited the highway, the state police called off the chase, according to a statement from the AG's office Monday about the shooting.

"A short time later, Mr. Huber stopped his car near the intersection of Washington Street and East Eagle Street in Buffalo," the AG's office said in the statement.

"Trooper Nigro approached the car, and during an interaction with Mr. Huber, fired his service weapon and shot Mr. Huber, who was unarmed," the AG's office said.

Huber's car sped off, striking several fence posts before landing on its side on a ramp in an underground parking garage beneath the M&T building on Washington, near Eagle. Huber was pronounced dead inside the vehicle, which landed on its side.

A month after the shooting, the AG's office released body camera footage from the shooting.

The video shows Nigro getting out of his patrol car and approaching a vehicle stopped behind him on Eagle Street downtown. Nigro can be seen holding his gun in front of him.

Nigro can be heard yelling at Huber to get out of his car, repeatedly using expletives.

Huber can be seen sitting in his car. He's wearing a ball cap and a tan-colored hoodie. He appears to turn his face away from the trooper while muttering something.

"Get out! Get out!" Nigro orders, pointing his gun at Huber.

"Go away," Huber replies, quietly.

"Get out!" Nigro repeats.

"No," Huber says.

Huber reaches his right hand down to something around the center console. "Nope," he says.

The camera shows Nigro reaching into Huber's vehicle with his left hand to grab the hood on Huber's sweatshirt while holding his gun in his right hand near Huber's head.

"Get the ..." Nigro says, followed by a sudden flurry of motion and sound. Nigro fires twice, and the car lurches backward.

Nigro appears to fall on the ground as the car moves in reverse, out of view of the camera.

Seconds later, a loud crash can be heard in the background.

Nigro can then be heard on his radio: "7415. Shots fired."

Man shot to death by trooper may have been headed to Peace Bridge protest Cary Arnold, a Pennsylvania woman who had a daughter with James Huber, 38, of North East, Pa., 18 years ago, told The Buffalo News on Monday that she believes Huber might have been heading for the Peace Bridge rally in support of Canadian truckers protesting that country's Covid-19 vaccine mandates.

The state troopers Police Benevolent Association President Charles W. Murphy issued a statement Monday in support of Nigro.

"We do not believe that he should have been criminally charged," he said in the emailed statement. "We respect the legal process and are prepared for the next steps. We believe that, at the conclusion of this matter, Trooper Nigro will be exonerated of any misconduct and the charges against him will be dismissed. Our understanding and review of the facts in this case confirm that, while the outcome was tragic, Trooper Nigro’s actions were in accordance with his training and the law, and that he was justified in his use of force."

Murphy pointed to Huber's actions prior to the shooting, "including the dangerous actions of the driver that threatened the safety of innocent motorists on the Thruway and in the city of Buffalo."

Nigro is a decorated trooper and was once named "Trooper of the Year" of the Thruway division of the State Police, and he has served 22 years with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves, including active duty combat deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan.