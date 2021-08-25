 Skip to main content
Trooper arrests driver with 19 license suspensions after traffic stop
Trooper arrests driver with 19 license suspensions after traffic stop

A trooper discovered a motorist had 19 license suspensions, one of them alcohol-related, after stopping him for traffic violations Tuesday, State Police in Fredonia reported.

Raymond Camancho, 26, of Jamestown, was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation. He was issued tickets and released pending an appearance next month in Gerry Town Court.

Camancho had been placed under arrest when he failed field sobriety tests after he was pulled over on Route 60 in Gerry, troopers said.

According to the report, Camancho was determined to be under the influence of cannabis after he was evaluated by a State Police drug recognition expert at the Fredonia station. He provided a blood sample at Brooks Memorial Hospital, Dunkirk.

