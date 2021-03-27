Trooper – a South Buffalo native – struck by car 3 years ago on Long Island dies

A trooper with the New York State Police who was badly injured on Dec. 18, 2017, when he was struck by a car while aiding a motorist on Long Island died Friday, state police announced Saturday.

Trooper Joseph Gallagher was originally from South Buffalo. He joined the State Police in 2014 and was previously assigned to Troop F in downtown New York and Troop T, which covers the Thruway. He was most recently assigned to Brentwood.

"Trooper Gallagher was struck by a vehicle while assisting a disabled motorist on the overpass from the westbound Long Island Expressway to southbound Sagtikos Parkway," police said in a statement.

He is survived by his wife, two children, parents, sister and brothers.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered flags at all state buildings to be flown at half-staff in his honor.

"Trooper Gallagher is a hero to all New Yorkers — he dedicated his life to public service and worked to keep us safe," Cuomo said in a statement. "His tragic passing is a reminder of the selfless actions so many brave first responders take each day. We will never forget him."

Maki Becker

