Triple shooting outside Deep South Taco part of violent weekend in Buffalo

Three people being shot early Sunday outside a downtown restaurant continued a weekend – and roughly a year and a half – of increased gun violence in Buffalo.
A dispute connected to an attempted robbery outside Deep South Taco, 291 Ellicott St., resulted in three people getting wounded by gunfire at about 12:30 a.m., Buffalo police said in a news release.
The downtown shooting followed a shooting at a house party on Beverly Road, off Jefferson Avenue south of East Delavan Avenue, where a 25-year-old Buffalo woman was shot just after midnight. She was taken in a private vehicle to Erie County Medical Center where she was listed in stable condition.
After the house party was shut down by organizers, many party attendees headed to Deep South Taco, police said.
"An argument and fight started outside of the restaurant in connection with an attempted robbery," police said.
The three victims – a 32-year-old Buffalo man, a 28-year-old Cheektowaga man and a 21-year-old Buffalo woman – were in stable condition after being taken in civilian vehicles to ECMC and Buffalo General Medical Center, police said in the release.
This latest spate of violence comes as Buffalo and other cities across the country deal with a significant surge in gun violence since the start of last year.
From the start of the year through May 22, shootings in the city were up 139% compared with the average over the past decade, according to a Buffalo News analysis of police data.
From Jan. 1 through June 6, 144 people were shot in Buffalo.
In 2020, the 355 people injured or killed in shootings in Buffalo represented an increase of 90% compared to 2019, when 188 people were shot.
Homicides in Buffalo also are up: the 46 homicides over the first six months of 2021 were more than double the average over the same period for the last decade, according to another News analysis.
The most recent violent weekend began early Saturday, just after midnight, when a 46-year-old Buffalo man was shot at an outdoor gathering on Butler Avenue, near Wohlers Avenue. Detectives also were looking into reports another person was wounded in the gunfire.
Less than an hour later, a 19-year-old Hamburg woman was shot "in the leg and foot area" while outside on Clinton Street, near Babcock Street.
Just after 2:45 p.m. Saturday, two men were shot in the 300 block of Cambridge Avenue, near East Delavan, in the city's Delavan-Grider neighborhood.
Both had been listed in stable condition.
No arrests were announced in any of the weekend's shootings.