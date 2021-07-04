Triple shooting outside Deep South Taco part of violent weekend in Buffalo

From the start of the year through May 22, shootings in the city were up 139% compared with the average over the past decade, according to a Buffalo News analysis of police data.

From Jan. 1 through June 6, 144 people were shot in Buffalo.

In 2020, the 355 people injured or killed in shootings in Buffalo represented an increase of 90% compared to 2019, when 188 people were shot.

Homicides in Buffalo also are up: the 46 homicides over the first six months of 2021 were more than double the average over the same period for the last decade, according to another News analysis.

The most recent violent weekend began early Saturday, just after midnight, when a 46-year-old Buffalo man was shot at an outdoor gathering on Butler Avenue, near Wohlers Avenue. Detectives also were looking into reports another person was wounded in the gunfire.

Less than an hour later, a 19-year-old Hamburg woman was shot "in the leg and foot area" while outside on Clinton Street, near Babcock Street.

Just after 2:45 p.m. Saturday, two men were shot in the 300 block of Cambridge Avenue, near East Delavan, in the city's Delavan-Grider neighborhood.

Both had been listed in stable condition.