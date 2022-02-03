 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Trial set for April 18 in dismemberment of Falls woman
Trial set for April 18 in dismemberment of Falls woman

Yasin Abdu-Sabur is arraigned in the 2015 murder of Terri Lynn Bills on March 3, 2020, in the Niagara County Courthouse in Lockport. 

 John Hickey/Buffalo News

Jury selection will begin April 18 in the trial of Yasin Abdu-Samur, accused of killing a Niagara Falls woman and sawing her body into pieces in 2015.

The trial before Niagara County Judge John J. Ottaviano was to begin March 14, but lead defense attorney Robert R. Fogg of the county Conflict Defender's Office sought a postponement because of the large volume of evidence he must review.

The public defender who handled the case at the outset said prosecutors gave him the names of 400 potential witnesses.

The headless torso of Terri Lynn Bills was found in this house at 1129 Willow Ave. in Niagara Falls on Wednesday, June 17, 2015.

Abdu-Samur, 38, is charged with killing Terri Lynn Bills, 46, in the suspect's home on Pierce Avenue in the Falls June 6, 2015. Bills' body, missing its head, arms and feet, was found 10 days later in a house on Willow Avenue.

Abdu-Samur was arrested in February 2020 in South Carolina, where he had moved. In May 2020, he was ordered to give a DNA sample for comparison to blood police found in the Pierce Avenue house.

