Trial opens in slaying of man outside Niagara Falls convenience store

Reynolds, 46, died March 19 in Erie County Medical Center. Bowman told the jury that a medical examiner will testify that the leg wound led to Reynolds' death.

She said Reynolds had been drinking on the night of March 10 and hung around the store entrance for hours, talking to people going in and out.

Bowman said Johnson arrived in a car with two other people. He went into the store, bought something and stayed in the parking lot, smoking a cigarette.

"Jermaine Reynolds said something the defendant didn't like," Bowman said. "He pulled out a gun and intentionally shot Mr. Reynolds."

The shot was fired from about 3 feet away, Bowman said. Video taken from several angles shows "no attempt by this defendant to walk away, to ignore Mr. Reynolds," the prosecutor said.

Privateer said the testimony of the driver of the car, Demetrius Gregory, will be key.

"The question is, who's the man in the back seat?" Privateer said.

He told the jury that Gregory at first told police the passenger was a man from Lockport, but later changed his story and said it was Johnson, who lives in Niagara Falls.