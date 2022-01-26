Trial opens in slaying of man outside Niagara Falls convenience store

The evidence in the Halim D. Johnson murder trial "will leave you shaking your head and saying, 'What a shame,' " a Niagara County prosecutor told the jury Wednesday.
But that evidence won't prove Johnson fired the shot that killed Jermaine Reynolds, Johnson's attorney said in his opening statement.
"Mr. Johnson is not the man who pulled the trigger," defense lawyer Christopher A. Privateer said.
He said there's not enough evidence to prove anyone is the killer.
That's not how Executive Assistant District Attorney Mary Jean Bowman sees it.
"This is not a complicated case," Bowman said in her opening statement. "We have the crime on video."
She told the jury that the tape shows the shooter wearing a black ski mask. Such a mask, and other clothing matching the shooter's garb, was found in a police search of Johnson's home.
In a pretrial hearing last week, Privateer tried unsuccessfully to challenge the search warrant and suppress that evidence.
Johnson, 24, was arrested March 24 and charged with shooting Reynolds once in the left leg outside the RayMart store at Pine Avenue and Ninth Street in Niagara Falls on March 10.
Reynolds, 46, died March 19 in Erie County Medical Center. Bowman told the jury that a medical examiner will testify that the leg wound led to Reynolds' death.
She said Reynolds had been drinking on the night of March 10 and hung around the store entrance for hours, talking to people going in and out.
Bowman said Johnson arrived in a car with two other people. He went into the store, bought something and stayed in the parking lot, smoking a cigarette.
"Jermaine Reynolds said something the defendant didn't like," Bowman said. "He pulled out a gun and intentionally shot Mr. Reynolds."
The shot was fired from about 3 feet away, Bowman said. Video taken from several angles shows "no attempt by this defendant to walk away, to ignore Mr. Reynolds," the prosecutor said.
Privateer said the testimony of the driver of the car, Demetrius Gregory, will be key.
"The question is, who's the man in the back seat?" Privateer said.
He told the jury that Gregory at first told police the passenger was a man from Lockport, but later changed his story and said it was Johnson, who lives in Niagara Falls.
"Why would Mr. Gregory lie? Because he clearly lied," Privateer said. "He has no compunction about lying, so why would he tell the truth?"
Privateer said Gregory simply told police what they wanted to hear, after the police received an anonymous phone call within a day of the shooting, saying Johnson was the trigger man.
Bowman said the gun never was recovered and she has no DNA or fingerprint evidence to offer.
In December, Johnson rejected a plea offer to first-degree manslaughter with a 22-year sentencing limit.
If the jury convicts him of second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon, he risks a maximum sentence of 40 years to life.
In January 2020, Johnson was paroled from a 2½-year sentence for throwing a loaded handgun away while being chased by Falls police in 2017.
In February 2016, Johnson and former State Senate candidate Gia M. Arnold were arrested together in the Falls after police stopped Johnson's car and found an assault rifle in the vehicle.
Eventually, Arnold pleaded guilty to a weapons possession charge and was placed on probation, while the charges against Johnson were dropped.