Trial of woman charged with driving into trooper during Buffalo protest delayed again

The trial of a Buffalo woman accused of running over a state trooper as she drove through a police line during racial justice protests two years ago was delayed into 2023 as Deyanna J. Davis switched attorneys again.

Jury selection was scheduled to begin Monday in the case against Davis, who faces two counts of first-degree assault in Erie County Court.

Instead, Emily Trott announced she and her fellow defense attorney, Sean Kelly, had an "irreparable breakdown in communication" with their client and asked Judge Kenneth Case to remove them from the case.

Davis retained Frank LoTempio III to represent her, a decision approved by the judge. This is the third lawyer or legal team Davis has had after she earlier was represented by Samuel Davis, now a Buffalo City Court judge.

The case against Deyanna Davis has been set for trial, and adjourned, on several occasions, most recently in the summer and early fall.

Case said he would reluctantly adjourn the matter, again, and reschedule the start of jury selection for Feb. 1.

Assistant District Attorney Ryan Haggerty on Monday revealed the Erie County District Attorney's Office has, after consulting with the victim, offered Davis a plea deal. He said the proposal calls for her to plead guilty to one count of attempted assault, a felony, with a sentencing commitment of 3½ years in prison and five years of post-release supervision.

Haggerty said Davis hasn't accepted or rejected the offer yet. LoTempio said he would review the offer with his client.

The charges against Davis date back to June 1, 2020, when Davis was driving on Bailey Avenue and got caught up in the chaotic scene of a protest and the police response to the protest.

Samuel Davis previously said Deyanna Davis became confused, and her vision was obscured by tear gas, and she didn't realize she was driving into a line of Buffalo police and state troopers in riot gear.

Authorities say she deliberately drove into the line of officers, striking and badly injuring Trooper Ronald L. Ensminger Jr. Police fired at her SUV as she drove through their ranks, striking her twice.

This is a developing story. Please come back for updates.