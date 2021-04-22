Trial in Martin Gugino lawsuit not likely until 2024

It looks like Martin Gugino will be waiting at least a couple of years for his day in court.

The protester's federal civil rights lawsuit against the City of Buffalo and members of the Buffalo Police Department won't get to trial "any time before 2024 at the earliest," U.S. Magistrate Judge H. Kenneth Schroeder Jr. said Thursday.

Attorneys for Gugino and the city said they conferred before submitting the timetable Schroeder approved, calling it "realistic" based on their caseloads and the amount of preparation needed, including depositions.

Police officers pushed Gugino to the ground the evening of June 4, 2020, in front of City Hall just after a curfew went into effect. The scene was captured on video and seen worldwide.

Gugino, who was 75 at the time of the incident, filed suit in February.

During a pretrial conference held Thursday morning, Schroeder seemed skeptical about the need for the amount of time requested by the attorneys, asking whether the existence of video from the incident "cut through" a lot of what would be necessary in terms of taking depositions.