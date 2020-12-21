 Skip to main content
Trial in '93 death of North Tonawanda teen is postponed again
0 comments

Mandy Steingasser photo

Mandy Steingasser, 17, a senior at North Tonawanda High School, was murdered in 1993. (Sharon Cantillon/News file photo)

Because of Covid-19 restrictions on jury trials in New York courts, the trial of Joseph H. Belstadt, charged with murder in the 1993 death of Mandy Steingasser of North Tonawanda, is off again.

Erie County Judge Sheila A. DiTullio, who took over the case after the retirement of Niagara County Judge Sara Sheldon in September, had set the start of jury selection for Feb. 1.

But the renewed fury of the Covid-19 pandemic led the state court system to again ban jury trials as of Nov. 16, and there has been no guidance as to when that ban might be lifted.

After a closed-door conference Monday between the attorneys and DiTullio, that trial date was officially canceled. A court official said the next pretrial conference, when a date for further action may be set, is to be held Jan. 21.

A trial for Belstadt, a Town of Tonawanda man who attended North Tonawanda High School with Steingasser, began last March but was called off after one day of testimony because Sheldon feared the rising pandemic might prevent it from being completed. The trial was projected to last six weeks.

LOCAL BELSTADT HICKEY

Joseph H. Belstadt, left, and his defense attorney Michele G. Bergevin listen to the prosecution's opening statement during his murder trial on March 12, 2020. (John Hickey/Buffalo News)

Police say Belstadt was the last person to see Steingasser alive in the early hours of Sept. 19, 1993. Or, as Belstadt himself told police in 2017, he was the last person to admit seeing her alive.

The 17-year-old's body was found in Bond Lake County Park, Lewiston, on Oct. 25, 1993. Belstadt was indicted after rejecting a plea offer to first-degree manslaughter.

Police long considered Belstadt the leading suspect in the death, but he wasn't arrested until he was indicted by a Niagara County grand jury in April 2018.

A protracted series of pretrial hearings revealed that the prosecution relied on DNA evidence from new testing of hairs and fibers vacuumed from Belstadt's car in 1993. They confirmed the presence of two of Steingasser's pubic hairs and five fibers from her black shirt in the car.

However, Belstadt's lead defense counsel, Michele G. Bergevin, told the jury at Belstadt's aborted trial in March that Belstadt openly admitted giving Steingasser a ride in his car on the night she disappeared. She said there was no DNA from Belstadt on the body or the victim's clothing.

There was DNA from Steingasser's ex-boyfriend in her panties, and Sheldon ruled before the March trial that the defense is allowed to point the finger at that man as a suspect, forcing the prosecution to prove its contention that the ex-boyfriend had left town before the night Steingasser went missing.

Whenever the new trial is held, there will be a different lead prosecutor. Niagara County District Attorney Caroline A. Wojtaszek is leaving office Dec. 31 after being elected to Sheldon's judgeship.

