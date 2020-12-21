Trial in '93 death of North Tonawanda teen is postponed again

Because of Covid-19 restrictions on jury trials in New York courts, the trial of Joseph H. Belstadt, charged with murder in the 1993 death of Mandy Steingasser of North Tonawanda, is off again.

Erie County Judge Sheila A. DiTullio, who took over the case after the retirement of Niagara County Judge Sara Sheldon in September, had set the start of jury selection for Feb. 1.

But the renewed fury of the Covid-19 pandemic led the state court system to again ban jury trials as of Nov. 16, and there has been no guidance as to when that ban might be lifted.

After a closed-door conference Monday between the attorneys and DiTullio, that trial date was officially canceled. A court official said the next pretrial conference, when a date for further action may be set, is to be held Jan. 21.

A trial for Belstadt, a Town of Tonawanda man who attended North Tonawanda High School with Steingasser, began last March but was called off after one day of testimony because Sheldon feared the rising pandemic might prevent it from being completed. The trial was projected to last six weeks.

Police say Belstadt was the last person to see Steingasser alive in the early hours of Sept. 19, 1993. Or, as Belstadt himself told police in 2017, he was the last person to admit seeing her alive.