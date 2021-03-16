 Skip to main content
Trial in 1993 slaying of North Tonawanda teen scheduled for Oct. 18
Trial in 1993 slaying of North Tonawanda teen scheduled for Oct. 18

Joseph H. Belstadt, right, and his attorney Michele G. Bergevin listen to opening statements March 12, 2020, at his murder trial regarding the 1993 death of Mandy Steingasser, 17, of North Tonawanda. The trial was later called off because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Another effort was made Tuesday to schedule a trial for Joseph H. Belstadt, the Town of Tonawanda man accused of murder in the 1993 death of Mandy Steingasser, who attended North Tonawanda High School with him.

This time, the date for jury selection is Oct. 18. Erie County Judge Sheila DiTullio, who will preside over the trial in Lockport, said she's hopeful that by then, she could hold "a normal trial" that will be over by Thanksgiving.

The state court system, seeing improving Covid-19 conditions, will allow jury trials again as of Monday. But with social distancing rules still in effect, the practicalities of courtroom size severely limit the number of trials per county at any given moment.

Prosecutors said they expect a five- to six-week trial for Belstadt, who was charged with the Steingasser killing in 2018. He has twice rejected an offer to plead guilty to first-degree manslaughter. A trial in March 2020 was aborted by the pandemic after one day of testimony.

Judge calls off Joseph Belstadt trial over coronavirus fears
Judge calls off Joseph Belstadt trial over coronavirus fears

Niagara County Judge Sara Sheldon postponed the murder trial of Joseph H. Belstadt Monday because of fears over the COVID-19 virus. Belstadt is charged with the murder of 17-year-old Mandy Steingasser in 1993. "I had to make a decision that was one of the toughest I've ever made. We're going to stop," Sheldon told the jury after an hour

Prosecutors promise 'wall of evidence' proving Belstadt killed Mandy Steingasser
Prosecutors promise 'wall of evidence' proving Belstadt killed Mandy Steingasser

Niagara County prosecutors told a Niagara County Court jury Thursday that Joseph H. Belstadt's variety of statements in the days after Mandy Steingasser's disappearance implicated him in the killing of the 17-year-old more than a quarter-century ago. "We will prove to you this defendant, Joseph Belstadt, is guilty of the murder," Assistant District Attorney Mary Jean Bowman said during

