Trial in 1993 slaying of North Tonawanda teen scheduled for Oct. 18

Another effort was made Tuesday to schedule a trial for Joseph H. Belstadt, the Town of Tonawanda man accused of murder in the 1993 death of Mandy Steingasser, who attended North Tonawanda High School with him.

This time, the date for jury selection is Oct. 18. Erie County Judge Sheila DiTullio, who will preside over the trial in Lockport, said she's hopeful that by then, she could hold "a normal trial" that will be over by Thanksgiving.

The state court system, seeing improving Covid-19 conditions, will allow jury trials again as of Monday. But with social distancing rules still in effect, the practicalities of courtroom size severely limit the number of trials per county at any given moment.

Prosecutors said they expect a five- to six-week trial for Belstadt, who was charged with the Steingasser killing in 2018. He has twice rejected an offer to plead guilty to first-degree manslaughter. A trial in March 2020 was aborted by the pandemic after one day of testimony.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.