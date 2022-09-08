Trial for accused Cheektowaga Dollar General shooter put off for third time

The trial of the man charged in the would-be mass shooting at a Cheektowaga Dollar General store in 2017 is being delayed again because of questions about his mental health.

Jury selection had been scheduled to begin next week in the attempted murder trial of Travis J. Green, who police and prosecutors have accused of spraying the store with bullets from an AR-15.

Erie County Judge Sheila DiTullio has ordered a mental competency exam, as requested by Green's defense attorney, Paul Dell.

Green, 34, in August rejected a plea offer from the District Attorney's Office that would have landed him 10 years in prison.

"I'm going to take it to trial," Green told the judge.

Green's trial had previously been delayed twice due to his mental health – the first time about a year after the incident and then again in December 2019.

The shooting happened outside the store near the intersection of French and Union roads on Nov. 14, 2017. Bystanders, later hailed by police as heroes, intervened to interrupt the gunfire.

A man who confronted Green outside the store was injured, with two bullet fragments in his arm.

Green was indicted on charges of second-degree attempted murder, attempted assault, reckless endangerment and gun possession.

The plea offer would have allowed Green to plead guilty to the attempted murder charge, but Green does not want to admit he was attempting to kill anyone in the shooting, his attorney previously said.

Green's case is due back in court Oct. 14.

Police said Green had two high-powered rifles, more than 850 rounds of ammunition and a ballistic vest with him at the time of the shooting. Afterward, Cheektowaga's police chief said it was "a miracle" he was not reading a long list of the names of the dead.