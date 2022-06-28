 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Trial date set for Betty Jean Grant on charge tied to polling place incident

  • Updated
  • 0
betty jean grant james mcleod

Former Erie County Legislature Chairwoman Betty Jean Grant, left, surrounded by supporters and her attorney James A.W. McLeod, spoke with reporters after her appearance in Buffalo City Court in December.

 Screenshot from Buffalo News file video
Support this work for $1 a month

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

A judge on Tuesday set a trial date for next month on a harassment charge against Betty Jean Grant in connection with an incident at a polling place last fall.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Buffalo City Court Judge Andrew C. LoTempio also said he is leaning towards dismissing the misdemeanor charge of an election law violation, saying the law referring to voting booths is so antiquated that what's defined as a violation is vague.

LoTempio set a bench trial date on the second-degree harassment charge, a violation, for July 21.

Grant, the former chairwoman of the Erie County Legislature, was accused of violating state election law on Oct. 23 inside the Delavan Grider Community Center when she allegedly encroached on the space of a voter who was marking her ballot, what county prosecutors have described as entering "an occupied voting booth."

Grant, who also streamed live video of the incident on Facebook Live, "observed the preparation of another person's ballot," according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, which announced the charges Nov. 23.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

46 migrants found dead in abandoned trailer in San Antonio, Texas

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News