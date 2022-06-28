Trial date set for Betty Jean Grant on charge tied to polling place incident

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

A judge on Tuesday set a trial date for next month on a harassment charge against Betty Jean Grant in connection with an incident at a polling place last fall.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Buffalo City Court Judge Andrew C. LoTempio also said he is leaning towards dismissing the misdemeanor charge of an election law violation, saying the law referring to voting booths is so antiquated that what's defined as a violation is vague.

LoTempio set a bench trial date on the second-degree harassment charge, a violation, for July 21.

Grant, the former chairwoman of the Erie County Legislature, was accused of violating state election law on Oct. 23 inside the Delavan Grider Community Center when she allegedly encroached on the space of a voter who was marking her ballot, what county prosecutors have described as entering "an occupied voting booth."

Grant, who also streamed live video of the incident on Facebook Live, "observed the preparation of another person's ballot," according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, which announced the charges Nov. 23.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.