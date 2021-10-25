Trial begins in Mandy Steingasser murder on 28th anniversary of finding her body

Belstadt refused, and on April 24, 2018, he was arrested on a grand jury indictment warrant charging him with second-degree murder.

"The only thing that's out there is rumors about me," Belstadt said in the course of his conversation with Krantz. "I wasn't the last person to see her; I'm only the last person that has admitted to seeing her."

"He clarified that by stating that whoever killed her was the last person to see her," Krantz, now police chief, wrote in his report.

DNA testing was to have a role in the defense case, too.

Bergevin said in pretrial arguments and in her March 2020 opening statement that none of Belstadt's DNA was on Steingasser's body, but the DNA of Steingasser's ex-boyfriend was in her underwear.

Sheldon would have allowed the defense to argue the ex-boyfriend was the real killer, while the prosecution was prepared to show he left town before Steingasser went missing.

Police found Belstadt's conduct in September 1993 suspicious.

According to material disclosed in pretrial hearings and the aborted 2020 trial, Belstadt asked four friends to tell police, falsely, that he had gone to Canada the night Steingasser disappeared.