Treasurer for Ken West girls volleyball booster club pleads guilty to embezzling

  • Updated
The clue that something was awry with the funds for the Kenmore West Girls Volleyball Booster Club came when they tried to buy some pizza for the athletes, and the bank account turned out to have insufficient funds.

The police were alerted and discovered that the booster club's treasurer, Kerri M. Brown, 42, of Kenmore, had been embezzling cash from fundraisers between July 2018 and 2020, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Kerri M. Brown

Wednesday morning, Brown pleaded guilty to a felony count of fourth-degree larceny before Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan.

Brown paid the full restitution of $10,000 to the booster club as part of her plea. She faces up to four years in prison when she is sentenced July 11. She was released on her own recognizance.

The case was investigated by now retired Detective Jeff Campanella of the Town of Tonawanda Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Gary M. Ertel of the Special Investigations and Prosecutions Unit.

