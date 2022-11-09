 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Traffic stop leads to multiple charges against Chautauqua man

  • Updated
  • 0
Deputies who stopped a vehicle for failure to keep right about 8 p.m. Tuesday on Burton Road in the Town of Ripley wound up arresting the driver on multiple drug and weapons charges, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office reported.

Alexander K. Latta, 27, of Potter Road, Town of Chautauqua, also was charged with aggravated unlicensed driving and resisting arrest. He is held in Chautauqua County Jail in lieu of $15,000 bail.

According to the report, deputies searched the vehicle after spotting a drug pipe on the floor and found about 70.91 grams of suspected methamphetamine, a digital scale and $1,467 in cash. Latta also was wanted on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

A passenger in the vehicle, Megan N. Hermann, 31, also of Potter Road, Town of Chautauqua, was charged with counts of second-degree and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia.

Deputies, joined by narcotics investigators, later executed a search warrant at Latta's home and reported they found an assault rifle, another firearm and a loaded high-capacity magazine.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

