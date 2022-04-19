Toy gun, not BB gun, found at Discovery School 67

Buffalo police were called to Discovery School 67 Tuesday morning for the report of a student who brought a "fake gun."
The item was a toy foam blaster gun, police said, not a BB gun as the department originally reported.
A teacher found the item and reported the matter to the school administration, according to police.
Officers were called to the school at 911 Abbott Road at about 9:15 a.m.
Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.
Aaron Besecker
News Staff Reporter
I'm a member of The Buffalo News' breaking news/criminal justice team. I've been reporter at the News since 2007.
