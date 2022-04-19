 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Toy gun, not BB gun, found at Discovery School 67

  • Updated
discoveryschool

Discovery School 67 at 911 Abbott Road.

 Google image
Buffalo police were called to Discovery School 67 Tuesday morning for the report of a student who brought a "fake gun."

The item was a toy foam blaster gun, police said, not a BB gun as the department originally reported.

A teacher found the item and reported the matter to the school administration, according to police.

Officers were called to the school at 911 Abbott Road at about 9:15 a.m.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

