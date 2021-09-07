Town of Tonawanda woman charged with second-degree murder in death of newborn

A Town of Tonawanda woman was arraigned Tuesday before Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan on an indictment charging her with two counts of second-degree murder, in what Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said during a news conference in his office, may be the worst case he had since in almost five years in office.

"The allegations in this case are disturbing, to say the least," said Flynn in a recording of the news conference on the D.A.'s Facebook page.

Flynn said that, between 2:30 and 3:15 a.m. on Oct. 5, 2020, Andee Wright, 30, is alleged to have engaged in conduct that caused the death of her newborn child. Flynn said Wright was alone and in her 38th week of pregnancy when she gave birth to a baby boy in her home on Eggert Road. She is accused of hitting the baby at least twice, which fractured the infant’s skull and resulted in his death.

Wright was found in medical distress later that morning by her boyfriend who called 911. Shortly thereafter, the found the dead infant inside a garbage bag in a garbage can in the basement of the house.