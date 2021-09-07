Town of Tonawanda woman charged in death of her newborn

A Town of Tonawanda woman was arraigned Tuesday before Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan on charges of killing her newborn son moments after giving birth alone inside her home in October.

Andee Wright, 30, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder, in what Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said during a news conference may be the worst case he's prosecuted in almost five years in office.

"The allegations in this case are disturbing, to say the least," Flynn said.

He said that between 2:30 and 3:15 a.m. on Oct. 5, Wright, who was alone and in her 38th week of pregnancy, gave birth to a baby boy in her home on Eggert Road. She is accused of hitting the baby at least twice, which fractured the infant’s skull and resulted in his death.

Wright was found in medical distress later that morning by her boyfriend who called 911. Shortly thereafter, Town of Tonawanda police found the dead infant inside a garbage bag in a garbage can in the basement of the house.

"Almost exactly 11 months ago, we had a situation that came to my attention where there was a claim that a baby was found dead in a home in the Town of Tonawanda, and that it was a miscarriage," Flynn said. "The circumstances were troubling to me."