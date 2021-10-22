Town of Tonawanda police seek suspect in 7-Eleven robbery

Town of Tonawanda police are looking for a man who robbed a 7-Eleven convenience store at 906 Brighton Road on Friday morning.

Police said the robbery occurred at about 6:48 a.m. The suspect was wearing a gray hooded jacket, black hat, a blue face covering and gloves when he walked into the store, implied he had a weapon and demanded money and cigarettes, according to police.

The suspect fled the store with an unknown quantity of cigarettes and is believed to have left in a small gray sedan.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call the Town of Tonawanda Police Department at 716-879-6614 or the department's confidential tip line at 716-879-6606.

