A Town of Tonawanda police officer was in stable condition at Erie County Medical Center after being dragged by the driver of an allegedly stolen vehicle fleeing a traffic stop Monday night, town police said in a news release.

The incident happened at about 8 p.m. on Sheridan Parkside Drive, police said.

"During the traffic stop, the stolen vehicle fled the scene at a high rate of speed, dragging and seriously injuring Officer David Piatek, a two-year veteran of the Town of Tonawanda Police Department," the department said.

Police have not released any additional details.

Police ask anyone who may have information to call 716-879-6614 or the department's confidential tip line at 716-879-6606.

Piatek graduated from the Erie County Law Enforcement Training Academy in December 2021, according to a Facebook post from the police department.