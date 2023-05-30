For the second time in four months, an area police officer has been seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash by a driver of an allegedly stolen vehicle.

On Monday night, Town of Tonawanda Police Officer David Piatek was dragged by a driver who police said was fleeing a traffic stop.

It happened about 8 p.m. on Sheridan Parkside Drive, near Pyle Court.

The driver fled at a high rate of speed, police said in a news release.

Piatek, a Tonawanda officer for two years, was listed in stable condition at Erie County Medical Center, police said.

Tonawanda police, who did not release any additional details, ask anyone who may have information to call 716-879-6614 or the department's confidential tip line at 716-879-6606.

Crime Stoppers WNY is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest or indictment of the persons responsible.

The vehicle that hit Piatek was a black Kia Sportage, Crime Stoppers said in announcing the reward. Crime Stoppers can be reached by calling 716-867-6161 or submitting a tip through Crime Stoppers' "Buffalo Tips" app.

Auto thefts have been on the rise in the region since late last year, but especially over the first four months of 2023, according to data provided by several local police departments.

Police have said much of the surge is due to thefts of Kia and Hyundai vehicles thanks to a national social media trend of videos showing how to start and steal them.

Cheektowaga Police Officer Troy Blackchief was hit Feb. 6 on Union Road as police pursued two stolen vehicles out of Depew.

Blackchief suffered a skull fracture and a brain injury, among other injuries.

Earlier this month, Cheektowaga police said he was continuing to make progress, recently had successful surgery at Erie County Medical Center, was undergoing rehab in Chicago and left May 4 for more rehabilitation in Texas.

A 17-year-old faces nine felony charges in that case.