Town of Tonawanda police make arrest in Nov. 20 shooting outside Sheridan Drive tavern

A Buffalo man has been arrested in connection with a shooting Nov. 20 outside a Sheridan Drive tavern, Town of Tonawanda police reported.
Leslie M. Tatum, 29, was arraigned in Tonawanda Town Court on two counts of attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, first-degree gang assault, attempted first-degree assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
He was ordered held without bail in Erie County Holding Center pending a felony hearing Monday.
One man suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in the 2:30 a.m. incident, which occurred during a large fight outside Devlin’s Deuce, 2235 Sheridan Drive.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Town of Tonawanda police at 716-879-6614 or the confidential tip line at 716-879-6606.
Dale Anderson
Reporter
Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.
