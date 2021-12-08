 Skip to main content
Town of Tonawanda police make arrest in Nov. 20 shooting outside Sheridan Drive tavern
A Buffalo man has been arrested in connection with a shooting Nov. 20 outside a Sheridan Drive tavern, Town of Tonawanda police reported.

Leslie M. Tatum, 29, was arraigned in Tonawanda Town Court on two counts of attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, first-degree gang assault, attempted first-degree assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

He was ordered held without bail in Erie County Holding Center pending a felony hearing Monday.

One man suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in the 2:30 a.m. incident, which occurred during a large fight outside Devlin’s Deuce, 2235 Sheridan Drive.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Town of Tonawanda police at 716-879-6614 or the confidential tip line at 716-879-6606.

