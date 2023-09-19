When Christopher Ryan was hired as a police officer by the Town of Tonawanda in August 2006, he was the second Black officer in the department’s history.

Early on, he said, a veteran officer took him aside. This officer touched Ryan’s arm, pointed to the color of his skin and, Ryan recalled, cautioned him that some senior department officials hold racist views.

The warning was prophetic, according to Ryan, who retired last month after 17 years with the department.

Ryan claims in a federal lawsuit that he endured a hostile work environment because of his race and because he is an active Republican in the Democrat-led town.

Ryan argues that he was denied the chance to take on temporary leadership roles, to receive specialized training or to serve on the department’s SWAT team – all despite prior combat experience in the Army and Army National Guard.

Ryan also insists that Police Chief James Stauffiger and other police brass didn’t take his concerns about discrimination seriously and, instead, singled him out for retaliation.

This “crushed plaintiff’s ability to advance to his fullest potential,” according to the complaint, which includes Ryan’s memory of his colleague’s warning.

The lawsuit filed in federal court in Buffalo names the town, its Police Department and Stauffiger as defendants.

Ryan seeks $10 million in damages, and the case is headed to mediation in the coming days. He declined to comment through his attorney, Paul D. Weiss, citing the ongoing lawsuit.

The town in a court filing flatly denies Ryan’s claims.

“I do not comment on pending litigation,” Stauffiger said by email. “However, there is no merit to the allegations and I am confident that the matter will be resolved in our favor.”

Few Black officers

Ryan’s hiring was notable because the Town of Tonawanda, like most Buffalo suburbs, has an almost uniformly white police force.

Today, four of 96 officers and commanders are people of color, including three who are Black.

At the time he joined the force, Ryan was the second Black police officer hired since the department’s formation in 1920, following now-Detective Darren Hearitt.

Ryan states he believed his training in weapons and tactics, combined with his supervisory experience in the military, would make him a department asset.

Ryan has associate and bachelor’s degrees in criminal justice and worked for U.S. Customs and Border Protection for a decade. He served in the Army and Army National Guard from 1989 to 1996.

In 2003, he re-enlisted and his Guard unit was activated and deployed to Iraq, where he took part in combat operations. He was honorably discharged in 2006, the year he graduated from the police academy.

Ryan said he asked to attend training courses, such as for crisis services, and sought specialized appointments, including as a field training officer, but was rejected each time.

His first request to train for the department’s SWAT team was rejected, but it was approved two years later, he wrote.

Ryan said he completed eight of the 12 instructional components before, he claims, he was told without explanation that he wouldn’t be allowed to do the rest.

The complaint states it was “well understood” that officers who failed to complete the SWAT instructional components would not get a second chance to try out.

Ryan said he also sought, but never received, appointments as acting patrol supervisor – watching as numerous officers with less seniority got to temporarily take on a lieutenant’s duties.

Ryan claimed he and the department’s other Black officer raised concerns about discriminatory practices in a February 2021 meeting with Stauffiger and two other employees of color.

Stauffiger “feigned ignorance,” despite his long departmental tenure, the complaint said.

Ryan said he brought up an instance, in 2008, when a “drunk” town employee and volunteer firefighter called Ryan a racial epithet and referred to him as “you people” during an arrest. Ryan said he reported the incident, but no action was taken against the firefighter.

Ryan claimed Stauffiger didn’t respond to the other issues he raised but, instead, retaliated against him after the meeting.

In April 2021, for example, the police chief accused Ryan of disrespectfully turning his back on him in meetings, a charge Ryan denied. Stauffiger explained he holds military veteran officers to a “higher standard,” Ryan claimed.

Ryan said he filed a complaint with the town in June 2021.

Then-Town Attorney Mario Giacobbe, in a message quoted in Ryan’s lawsuit, said he investigated the complaints brought by Ryan and another employee against Stauffiger and shared the findings with Town Board members.

“The matter will be addressed internally. Therefore, this matter is now closed,” Giacobbe wrote.

Nothing changed, according to the complaint, which described the process as a “catch-and-kill” ploy intended to instill “a sense of futility in employees so that they would give up on pursuing their complaints.”

Honors and allegations

Ryan’s other main claim is that, as an active Republican – social media posts show him attending events with party leaders and candidates – he has faced retaliation over his political interests.

Ryan, for example, drove around Scott Marciszewski in August 2021 while the GOP candidate campaigned for Town Board. Three months later, police brass started a probe into whether Ryan violated department rules on political activities.

Ryan said he hadn’t and, further, complained that Stauffiger has supported Democratic candidates for office. The investigation found discipline wasn’t warranted.

Separately, Assemblyman Bill Conrad, a Town of Tonawanda Democrat and former Town Board member, accused Ryan of harassing an ex-girlfriend. Ryan denied any misconduct.

Ryan said the complaint was politically motivated. Conrad declined to comment on a legal matter.

“The 100% Democrat Town Board has a pattern of nasty partisan behavior, especially towards employees who dissent from their views,” Matthew Braun, the former town GOP chairman and a candidate for Town Board this year, said in an email. “I have had numerous town employees approach me over the years and state that they are afraid to speak up out of fear of retaliation.”

Police attempted to “bully” the woman into providing a statement, the complaint said, but she refused. Again, Ryan wasn’t disciplined.

Ryan’s complaint claims police responded to the complaint in a heavy-handed way because he “crossed the ‘Tonawanda line’ ” as a Black man who dated a white woman.

Ryan’s personnel and disciplinary records, obtained through a public-records request, show he received numerous commendations for his police work. For example, he and another officer helped convince a distraught woman, who was armed with a shotgun and insisted she wanted to “die by cop,” to leave her vehicle and accept assistance.

And, while off duty in 2017, he helped take into custody a teen who had used a baseball bat to rob a McDonald’s restaurant after noticing the crime in progress.

He received praise from local schools for speaking to students about careers in law enforcement. And he was recognized for his service at a warming center at the Hoover school complex during December’s blizzard.

Ryan was censured for not wearing a facemask during a November 2020 traffic stop in violation of department policy at the time. The motorist had offered to provide Ryan a mask, to which he purportedly replied, “I’m just going to breathe the fresh air.”

In perhaps the most serious allegation, Ryan was accused in 2018 of making inappropriate comments to young female employees at Dash’s Market on Colvin Boulevard. Ryan and other town officers worked security there, in uniform, while off duty.

The department investigated after Dash’s said it was terminating Ryan, the records show.

The accusations were not sustained, but he was “admonished” by then-Police Chief Jerome Uschold.

“Chris felt it was better to move on than to fight this one,” said Weiss, Ryan’s lawyer, emphasizing his client denied any impropriety.

Town denies claims

By February 2022, Ryan, still a patrol officer, filed a complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

In November 2022, he notified Stauffiger of his intent to retire the next year.

The EEOC issued a “right-to-sue” letter in January and, in February, Ryan requested his retirement take effect Aug. 22.

The lawsuit, filed in April, states Ryan was denied promotions and specialized assignments that promised higher pay, didn’t receive opportunities for overtime, retired with a reduced pension and lost self-esteem.

The town, Police Department and Stauffiger said Ryan’s claims are without merit, according to their formal answer from attorney Paul G. Joyce

They said they followed non-discrimination policies; Ryan failed to demonstrate he had experienced tangible harm to his job status; and many of the accusations are beyond the statute of limitations.

In cases where Ryan wasn’t selected for training or advancement, Joyce wrote, it’s because he wasn’t “qualified or eligible.”

The parties asked for a judgment dismissing Ryan’s complaint.

Tonawanda Supervisor Joseph H. Emminger declined to comment, citing the pending litigation.

The lawsuit is headed to mandatory mediation to see if the parties can resolve their dispute.

The parties met last Tuesday and did not reach an immediate resolution, Weiss said.