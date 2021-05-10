Town of Tonawanda man faces manslaughter charge for crash that killed bicyclist

A Town of Tonawanda man allegedly under the influence of cannabis when he struck and killed a bicyclist faces charges of second-degree vehicular manslaughter and driving while ability impaired by drugs, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Zaire Pittman, 24, was arraigned Saturday before Buffalo City Court Judge Andrew C. LoTempio.

Prosecutors said Pittman's vehicle struck the 54-year-old female bicyclist at about 11:30 p.m. Friday on East Ferry Street near Wohlers Avenue in the Hamlin Park neighborhood.

She died at the scene.

Pittman is scheduled to return to court on Thursday for a virtual felony hearing. He was remanded without bail.

If convicted on both charges, Pittman faces up to seven years in prison.

"While it is now legal to smoke or consume cannabis in New York, it remains illegal for a person to drive a vehicle while high," said District Attorney John J. Flynn.

Those caught driving under the influence of marijuana, alcohol or any other illicit substance, will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, he added.

