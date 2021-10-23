 Skip to main content
Town of Tonawanda man dies in Main Street crash
A 25-year-old Town of Tonawanda man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Main Street in the University District of Buffalo when his vehicle crossed from the westbound side of the road to the eastbound side, continued "several hundred feet up on the curb and sidewalk" before hitting a tree, Buffalo police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and was declared dead at the scene.

The crash took place just after midnight Saturday in the 3700 block of Main Street, near the Grover Cleveland Golf Course, shutting down a section of Main Street for several hours overnight.

Police have not released the victim's name. Police said there were no other occupants in the vehicle.

Accident investigators said the driver may have been speeding.

