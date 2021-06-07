 Skip to main content
Town of Tonawanda man arrested in connection with gas station robbery
Town of Tonawanda man arrested in connection with gas station robbery

A Town of Tonawanda man was arrested Saturday following an investigation by town police into an alleged armed robbery at a Sunoco gas station at 1940 Niagara Falls Blvd., according to Town of Tonawanda police.

Police said 37-year-old Carlos Acevedo displayed a knife, caused property damage and left the store with merchandise after he was confronted by a clerk at the gas station while in the process of stealing. Acevedo was located by police a short time later and taken into custody.

Acevedo was charged with first-degree robbery, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree menacing and petit larceny.

Town of Tonawanda police were asking anyone with information about the incident to call 879-6614 or the department's confidential tip line at 879-6606.

