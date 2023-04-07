A Town of Tonawanda employee was put on unpaid leave Friday afternoon following a crash involving a town vehicle earlier in the day, Supervisor Joseph Emminger told The Buffalo News.

"We are aware of the incident," Emminger said via text message, noting the town's administrative action.

There were no injuries reported, he said.

"No further action will be taken until we complete our investigation," Emminger wrote.

Emminger declined further comment.

Spokespersons for the State Police and Town of Tonawanda police have not returned messages seeking comment.