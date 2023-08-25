Three Town of Tonawanda residents are facing a host of animal cruelty charges after authorities say they kept 22 dogs and one cat without access to food and water in a home where the smell of urine and feces was "overwhelming."

Jamie D. Aaron, 30; Marybeth Aaron, 47; and Marc R. Scholes, 43, were arraigned Thursday afternoon in Tonawanda Town Court on 23 counts each of overdriving, torturing and injuring animals by failing to provide proper sustenance and 23 counts each of failure to provide proper food and drink to an impounded animal, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Those are misdemeanor charges under the state's Agriculture and Markets Law. Scholes and Marybeth Aaron also are charged with endangering the welfare of a child, another misdemeanor, because they are caregivers to a 12-year-old child who lived in the unkempt conditions at the home, prosecutors reported.

The charges date to Aug. 8, when town police and investigators from the SPCA Serving Erie County executed a search warrant at the trio's home on Dupont Avenue.

Officials say Jamie Aaron is Marybeth Aaron's daughter, and Scholes is in a relationship with Marybeth Aaron. The 12-year-old is Scholes' child.

The dogs were found together in a single, small bedroom, the SPCA reported one day after the raid, on top of dressers, the bed and a desk.

As officers carefully entered the room, the dogs started running around the home in a frenzy, a sign they were afraid of strangers, according to the agency.

“The sight and smell of urine and feces throughout the home was overwhelming,” SPCA Officer Lindsey Wood said then. "And all the doors and windows were covered, making it an extremely dark environment.”

The three are set to return Sept. 28 to Town Court. They were released on their own recognizance, because the charges are non-qualifying offenses for bail, and face up to one year in jail if convicted of the highest charge.

Town Justice J. Mark Gruber issued an order at prosecutors' request that bars the three from owning or caring for any animals while the case proceeds.

The animals removed from the home were signed over to the custody of the SPCA.

Gina Lattuca, an SPCA spokeswoman, said the agency has been able to place for adoption many of the 22 dogs, a total that included numerous puppies.

Many of the dogs suffered from flea allergy dermatitis – a common illness associated with a flea infestation that can lead to skin disease in pets – but they're improving, the SPCA wrote in an update on its Facebook page.

The agency also said it is apparent the animals did not receive basic care, such as daily walks outdoors, so members of their behavior team and SPCA volunteers have helped the dogs adjust.

"We're thrilled to share the heartwarming news that these resilient pups are thriving!" the agency posted online.